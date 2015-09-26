FRANCIS, George F.

FRANCIS - George F. Age 69, of Arcade, died September 20, 2015, husband of the late Katherine (Szweda) Francis; father of Patrick (Kelly) Francis and Dawn Kellogg; brother of Eleanor (Paul) Bentson; also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, September 28, 2015 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 W. Main St., Arcade where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Fire Dept., P.O. Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009 or to the Arcade American Legion, 550 Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online register book at wsdavisfuneralhome.com