St. Leo parishioners have front-row seat for Papal Mass in Philadelphia

Parishioners of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Amherst will get a front-row seat when Pope Francis celebrates an outdoor Mass at the Eakins Oval along Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Papal Mass will come to the church, at 885 Sweet Home Road, via live video stream, through a newly installed HD LCD projector and onto a large video screen, according to Monsignor Robert E. Zapfel, church pastor.

“The new technology in our church will be used to help us grow in our faith,” said Zapfel, who added that the equipment also will be deployed once each month for “Plus 10 Sunday,” in which parishioners will be invited to stay after Mass for professionally produced videos on aspects of the Catholic faith.