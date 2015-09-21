Best of Instagram: Bills vs. Patriots
Bills fans must be emotionally exhausted today, as the sheer buildup of anticipation before the Patriots game eventually plummeted into familiar feelings of anger and sadness, after loathed Tom Brady led New England to a 40-32 victory [read more Bills content here].
From the presence of ESPN SportsCenter to the anti-Brady sentiment stemming from DeflateGate -- there were several ball-related photos I could not include due to profanity or crudeness -- Sunday was still a memorable day to be a Bills fan.
Here is the best of Bills Instagram (through the #BillsMafia hashtag this week, as #Bills was so popular it invited a wave of porn bots (It's not just me! I checked!). I'm aware how dog-heavy this curated post is, but the pets were really on point this week. And, if you look carefully, there's actually one pro-Pats image that was too clever to leave out.
I hate watching those cheating Patriots. Go Bills still! @buffalobills #BillsDog #BuffaloBills #goldendoodle #dogsofBuffalo #goldendoodlesofinstagram #goldendoodlesofinsta #doodle #buffalo #buffaloodle #buffalove #billsmafia #billsnation #billsfan #doodlelife #dogsofinstagram #doodlesofinstagram #doodlesofinsta #billsfanforlife
Love this human & love my #bills ?❤️? #buffalove #billsmafia A photo posted by Meghan Taylor (@megh_taylor) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:39pm PDT
#dying #billsmafia #buffalo A photo posted by ✂️LISA MARIE✂️™ (@_lisa_marie_m) on Sep 20, 2015 at 2:03pm PDT
Current mood after the bills game ???? #billsMafia #ontothenextone #squishthefish A photo posted by Jim Harchar (@jimharchar) on Sep 20, 2015 at 2:50pm PDT
Sad we lost but still have total faith in @tytaylor and the @buffalobills #buffalo #buffalobills #rocktheralph #feeltherush #NEvsBUF #billsmafia #espn #buffalobills #buffalove #billsselfie #BeatThePats #patriotssuck #football A photo posted by Julie (@buffalobillerina) on Sep 20, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT
Come on bills! #resurgencebrewery #zubaz #billsmafia A photo posted by nick nichter (@nicknichter666) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT
Buffalo Bills Game ? #OneBuffalo #LoveLife #BuffaloBills #Buffalo #BillsMafia #BlondeLife #GoodTimes #Football #NFL A photo posted by Bethany (@bethanyyyyx3) on Sep 21, 2015 at 2:48am PDT
Whose apart of the Bills crew?! ?? Ready for football Sunday! ❤️?? A photo posted by Renee Lynn (@renee_sperr) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:19pm PDT
Pretty much how the game went today ?? #billsmafia #BillsvsPats #Buffalo #Bills #WellWinNextTime #FeelTheRush A photo posted by Mike Warner (@mjwarner1976) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:29pm PDT
Otis vs. Sunday @otisandharley #billsmafia A photo posted by Chad Holmes (@cholmes716) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:22pm PDT
A metaphor for the Patriots / Bills game. Bills fan tries to RKO Tom Brady dummy and knocks himself out #billsmafia #gopats #tb12 #outtanowhere A video posted by Michael Killoran BUDDY (@cantslowdown) on Sep 20, 2015 at 5:57pm PDT
Supporting my Daddy's #buffalobills ?? #goldendoodlesofinstagram #goldendoodlesofinsta #doodlelove #doodleoftheday #petoftheday #doglife #goldendoodle #brewster #dogoftheday #footballsunday #billsmafia #billsnation A photo posted by •Brewster The Goldendoodle• (@brewster_the_goldendoodle) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:16pm PDT
So proud he made it on sports center ???? #billsmafia #cheetahs #gameday #buffalove @jubes1028 A photo posted by Ashley Bishop (@bishbash689) on Sep 20, 2015 at 4:48pm PDT
Who said the mafia was only humans #billsmafia #hughes @iam_jerryhughes A photo posted by Mike Calandra (@mikeyc11) on Sep 20, 2015 at 4:36pm PDT
GO BILLS! ❤️?? #billsmafia #buffalo A photo posted by Syd Sans (@sydsyd_thekid) on Sep 20, 2015 at 11:20am PDT
My brothers are ready! Let's go Buffalo! #gobills #billsmafia #billsselfie #goldens #goldenretriever #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #dogsofbuffalo A photo posted by Cameron Umbarger (@cameronumbarger) on Sep 20, 2015 at 8:11am PDT
This happened as well...because, go bills. ??❤️?? thanks @chrislombardi #tattoo #buffalobills #branded #billstattoo #billsfan #truelove #forlife #buffalony #billsfootball #billsmafia #buffalove #hodtattoo #handofdoomtattoo A photo posted by Stephanie Lynn (@slh1022) on Sep 20, 2015 at 7:24am PDT
Cutest bills fan...#gobills #billsmafia #beatthepats #letsgobuffalo #wehatetombrady #MuttsKickButt A photo posted by Ana Velez (@ana.velez11) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:12pm PDT
Football buddy #billsfever #billeve #billsmafia #buffalobills #callmecrazycatlady #catsofinstagram #cats #bestbuds #luckycharm A photo posted by simply sweet (@sweetsgk) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:59am PDT
My godson is perfect ?❤️? #proudauntie #godmother #billsmafia #billsnation #buffalo #billsfan #startemyoung A photo posted by kaylaagnello (@kaylaagnello) on Sep 20, 2015 at 4:19pm PDT
LOL #billsmafia #tombrady #nfl A photo posted by Ally Sieber-Peyton (@allysiebs) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:44am PDT
Cheering on the Bills from Pat's Land, Go Bills!!!! #billsmafia #onebuffalo A photo posted by Brandon Hannon (@bhnewms87) on Sep 20, 2015 at 8:04am PDT
My namesake is on TV. They better win or Mom will not be happy. #rexryan #rexy #nevsbuf #nfl #sunday #football #billsmafia #buffalo #goldendoodle #goldendoodlesofinsta #dog A photo posted by Rex (@rex_the_doodle) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:54am PDT
Were def gunna set the sound record with this guy leading the charge #ALAP #billsmafia #TheBeerIsSettingIn A video posted by Jesse Hoch (@hookimbo) on Sep 20, 2015 at 11:38am PDT
I think the bills may have a new mascot ❤️?? #buffalobills #buffalo #nfl #billsselfie #buffalobug #livingincolorado #alittlebitloudernow #bmd #bernesemountaindog #berner #bernese #worldofberners #billsmafia #nfldog #steamboat #colorado A photo posted by нarley ? вυg (@harley_bug_berner) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:42am PDT
#billsmafia #letgobills #dogsofbuffalo #Sidney#chocolatelabs A photo posted by Holly Witt (@hollywitt33) on Sep 20, 2015 at 7:52am PDT
we still love you Bills ?❤️ #Charlielooksspecial #specialneedsdog #ilovehimanyways #BillsMafia A photo posted by Kelly Fahy (@kelfahy) on Sep 20, 2015 at 3:58pm PDT
Halftime. NC style. #gobills #letsobuffalo #billsmafia A photo posted by Missy Ann (@missyannverfab) on Sep 20, 2015 at 11:52am PDT
Chloe's bills selfie. #billsselfie #billsmafia A photo posted by @redmaverick01 on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:22am PDT
Let's go Buffalo! #lilfan #billsmafia A photo posted by @amigrieco on Sep 20, 2015 at 8:31am PDT
It's almost game time and the Bills fans are on fire. Lot's of beer. Lots of yelling. All they want is Tom Brady's head on a stick. I'm rooting for them. Go Bills!!!! #buffalobills #billsmafia #buffalove #tailgate #tombrady #footballsunday A photo posted by Cece (@mahoganydrive) on Sep 20, 2015 at 8:37am PDT
I'm rrrrrrready for the Bills to kick some Patriot boootay! #billsmafia #goldenretriever #buffalo A photo posted by Boomer Washington (@boomerwashington74) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:15am PDT
#BillsMafia #BuffaloNY #BuffaloBills #BillsNation A photo posted by Melanie Marrero (@mela.marrero) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:02pm PDT
Ready to #rufftheralph! Go #bills! Hope Mom comes back happy! #beatbrady #billsmafia A photo posted by Sully and Finn FiDi Frenchies (@sully_and_finn) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:12am PDT
Super Bowl Dreams (but let's take care of the Pats first...) #billsmafia #gobills #buffalo #jaspurofthemoment #becausefootball A photo posted by Lauren Thebault (@laurenthebault) on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:08am PDT
The Angry Cat in a Bills Hat this week is Lucky!! He's only mad because he hates Tom Brady so much. #billsmafia #beatthecheats #Bills #Buffalo #buffalony #buffalove #buffaloadore #buffalobills #letsgobuffalo #gameday #lucky #blackcat A photo posted by Andrea Dacey (@buffaloadore) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:04am PDT
My baby reppin the #1 team???? courtesy of the best barber hands down!!! #throwback #bills #letsgobuffalo #billsmafia #buffalobills #buffalove @pagansbarbershop2014 A photo posted by Shelli (@shellz8) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:24am PDT
#billsselfie #billsmafia #billsbrothers #guinnesbookofworldrecords A photo posted by Sarah Marie Jones (@sarah.m.jones.524) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:43am PDT
It's Game Day in Orchard Park ?? #gobills #RuffTheRalph #716 #buffalobills #billsmafia #BillsSelfie A photo posted by @rescued_lionel on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:31am PDT
One sock Lulu cheering on her team #LetsGoBuffalo #billsmafia A video posted by Rachel Ottman (@rachelottman) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:21am PDT
LETS GO BUFFALO! YOU CAN DO IT!! Enzo selfies to come later ❤️?? #buffalobills #billsmafia A photo posted by @lgiambra on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:35am PDT
Let's go Buffalo! ❤️?? #billsmafia A photo posted by Penny the Puppy (@pennythepuppyig) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:10am PDT
Are you ready for some football? Go #Bills A photo posted by @ollie_oscar on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:02am PDT
Just trying to drink my beer and this damn buffalo came along and took it....???? #letsgobuffalo #billsmafia #billsselfie @buffalobills A photo posted by Laura Gasbarrini (@lugasbarrini) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:07pm PDT
I'm ready, coach! ?? (photo cred: Dan Poirier) A photo posted by Canine Cupcakes (@caninecupcakes) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:13am PDT
LET'S GO #Buffalo #BillsMafia A photo posted by Aaron Van Fields (@aaron_fields) on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:36am PDT
Because I hate the #Patriots. #GoBills #billsmafia #buffalove #cheatiots #TomBradySucks #TomBradySitsWhenHePees #DrSeuss #deflategate #NFL #buffalo #bills A photo posted by Missy (@melz_ie) on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:42am PDT
#goodluckgoat #billsmafia A photo posted by Michelle Bluemle (@mcbluefish) on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:13am PDT
// Great way to spend a Sunday ??! #sundayfootball A photo posted by Delmar Miller (@delmar.miller) on Sep 20, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT
Almost game time. Let's go Buffalo...B-U-F-F-A-L-O. ? #billsmafia #pug #pugs #pugfan #puglife #pugmania #pugsrule #pugworld #pawstruck #petscorner #pugcentral #pugstagram #purepugspp #pugsofinstagram #puglovers #grumpysfriends #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doglover #cutedogs #cutepugs #barkbox #bestanimal #instapug #insta_dog #puggod #petfancy #pugbest #pugsproud_feature #jazzypuppup A photo posted by Jazzy (@jazzypuppup) on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:59am PDT
#gobills #billsmafia #shesagirl #winstagram #softcoatedwheatenterrier A photo posted by Erin Lewis (@erinhoganlewis) on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:41am PDT
#BillsMafia A photo posted by Corey Adams (@stat_co) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:05am PDT
That guy on the TV is about to make a touchdown daddy. #billsmafia #bills A photo posted by Jazzy (@jazzypuppup) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:14am PDT
Let's go Buffalo #bills #buffalo #billsmafia #onebuffalo A photo posted by Coty™ (@__c_o_t_y__) on Sep 20, 2015 at 9:44am PDT
Tom Brady doesn't even know what's about to happen! #billsmafia #gameday A photo posted by Nation Hilliman (@nation_usaf) on Sep 20, 2015 at 7:17am PDT
Story topics: bills/ Bills dogs/ Bills Fans/ Bills Instagram/ dogs/ Instagram photos/ tom brady
Share this article