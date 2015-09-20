Where we live: Alden

Alden

The Master Gardeners return to the Alden Farmers Market on Saturday. They will be conducting soil testing for $3, and will offer tips for the upcoming winter. Residents are encouraged to bring a clean, small bag of soil to receive tips on how utilize the soil for the best results.

There will also be a small craft show and spaces may still be available. Contact the Alden Chamber of Commerce office at 937-6177 or email secretary@aldenny.org for information. The market is located in the Tractor Supply/Save-a-Lot Plaza, 13119 Broadway. The market runs Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 10. This week:

• The Town Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, 3311 Wende Road.

• The Village Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a work session, followed by a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 13336 Broadway.