DRAUDT - Ray "Eddie" September 14, 2015, of Hamburg, NY, beloved husband of the late Hermina (nee Hatten) Draudt; loving father of Jill (Robert) Musty and the late Lynn Dee Hamman; also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday (September 25) from 10 AM-12 noon at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., where funeral will be held at noon. Flowers declined. Memorials to Father Baker Manor, Orchard Park, NY.