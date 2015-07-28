Journey-woman: Bonnie Raitt sells out UB’s Center for the Arts

For 40 years, Bonnie Raitt has operated in a field of one. As one of the few female blues guitarists of her era, she mastered the bottleneck slide, and wove her deep and abiding love of the blues into songs that bore the influence of folk, pop and old-school country. She started humbly, in the coffeehouses that were home to the Boston folk scene of the era, and moved at a dignified pace toward a career-defining sweep of the Grammys with her late ’80s effort “Nick of Time.”

At no point during this remarkable run did Raitt ever lose her deeply rooted connection to the blues. Now, as she tours behind her latest album, the gorgeously reflective “Slipstream,” Raitt has another trophy to add to her collection – she took home the statue for Americana Album of the Year” at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards for an album that was hailed by critics as one of the finest of her career.

Raitt and her stellar long-serving band – guitarist George Marinelli, bassist Hutch Hutchinson, keyboardist Mike Finnigan and drummer Ricky Fataar – will stop by the University at Buffalo’s Center for the Arts for an 8 p.m. show Sunday. Unsurprisingly, this intimate gig is sold out.

– Jeff Miers