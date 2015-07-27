Iron & Wine and Ben Bridwell team for Canalside show

Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam and Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell have formed a mutual appreciation society for more than a decade. With the release of “Sing Into My Mouth,” the mutual appreciation society has been made manifest in song. The two – known for their unerring ability to meld country and folk to the reverb-laden atmospherics of indie-rock and the heavenly harmonies of AM Gold with their respective bands – found a common bond in a bucket list of killer cover tunes penned by the likes of Talking Heads, Sade, John Cale, JJ Cale, Ronnie Lane and Bon Iver. Yes, this list of artists is more than eclectic, but Beam and Bridwell do just what you’d expect them to do when interpreting the songs of others – they make them their own, bring their outer space folk music tendencies to bear on Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place” and Sade’s “Bulletproof Soul” with equal easygoing aplomb. Groundbreaking? Probably not. But beautiful? Oh yeah.

The Iron & Wine and Ben Bridwell summer tour is not a lengthy one, but we are lucky enough to have been granted one of its stops, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Canalside. The ensemble will be joined by opener Lydia Loveless – get there early, because she’s worth it – and local PA Line, a winner of the Canalside Battle of the Bands.. Admission is free, but $40 VIP tickets are available through Ticketfly.com.

- Jeff Miers