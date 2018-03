AUMAN, Mary T. (Simons)

AUMAN - Mary T. (nee Simons) Entered into Rest July 4, 2015. Family (Kathy Halter, Marge Dailey, Chuck and Peter Simons) invite you to a Celebration of Life Service to be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11 AM at the Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora St., Depew, NY.