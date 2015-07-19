Where we live: Clarence

Clarence

Clarence Summer Orchestra performs from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in Town Park, 10405 Main St.

This week:

• A Town Board work session begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a regular meeting at 7:30, in Town Hall.

• Clarence Hollow Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 10717 Main St., between Salt and Ransom roads.

• Clarence Day in the Park, which was canceled last month because of heavy rains, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in Town Park.