Rachel M. Wysocki and Aaron M. Kent were married at 3 p.m. on May 24 in Karpeles Manuscript Library North Hall, Buffalo. Guests gathered for a reception at Delaware Park Marcy Casino, Buffalo. Rev. Gary Gossel of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, West Seneca, heard the couple’s vows. The bride’s parents are Gary D. and Michelle Wysocki of Lancaster. The bridegroom’s parents are Kenneth and Gloria Kent of Oswego. The bride is a graduate of West Seneca East High School. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Allegheny College and also earned a master’s degree in education from D’Youville College. The bride is a special education teacher at Hamburg Central School District. The groom is a graduate of Oswego High School. He is a construction foreman at IQ Modular. After a trip to Belleair Beach, Fla., the couple will make their home in West Seneca.