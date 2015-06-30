Lorraine and Jack Powell

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Powell of Akron celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a party with family and friends at Cummings Lodge, Akron Falls Parks, Akron. Mr. Powell and the former Lorraine Pearles were married June 10, 1950, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akron. He is retired from National Gypsum Plant in Clarence Center, with 32 years of service. She is a retired secretary at Ward Hydraulics of Alden. They have two children, five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.