Through the 1970s and 1980s, The Ground Round was a popular casual dining spot with locations at Seneca and Thruway Malls and on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Created by Howard Johnson’s, it may have been the first place you threw peanut shells on the floor.

For all the great memories of The Ground Round, this proud Buffalonian can’t imagine that this national chain’s fish fry was anything other than unmemorable.