June 30, 1975: AM&A's carries the 'Keurig of the '70s'

While millions of Americans have given in to the convenience of the Keurig coffee maker, millions of others steadfastly refuse to entertain the notion of having the device in their homes. “The coffee doesn’t taste as good” and “The machine and the little cups are just too expensive” are common arguments against the Keurig and for the good ol’ automatic drip machine they’ve had for generations.

But it was only 40 years ago when the old line was fighting the Mr. Coffees of the world. “Coffee tastes better in a percolator,” you’d hear people say, who’d also complain about the cost of the machine, as well as the extras, like filters.

In 2015, a good Keurig machine can be had for about $100. In this 1975 AM&A’s ad, the Mr. Coffee unit on sale for $39.99 would cost $132.61 in today’s dollars, according to a federal government inflation calculator.

Over the last 40 years, what was luxurious has become common place.