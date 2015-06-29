Paul and Margaret Emerick

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Emerick of North Tonawanda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small family dinner in North Tonawanda. Mr. Emerick and the former Margaret Heldman were married June 5, 1965, in St. Ann’s Church, Buffalo. He is a retired sergeant with New York State Corrections, served in the Air Force, was a former pitcher for Kansas City Athletics (Oakland A’s), and “coach” to many. She is a retired dietary aide at the Schofield Nursing Home and currently is a volunteer at Spruce Elementary School, North Tonawanda, as a classroom “Grandma” in first grade and kindergarten classes. They have four children and nine grandchildren.