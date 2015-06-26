Tilted Kilt restaurant chain coming to Western New York

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is headed for Western New York.

The so-called “breastaurant” franchise, which has been likened to a Scottish Hooters, is looking to expand its upstate New York presence, the company said Friday.

The company has set a goal of four new sites over the next three years and is specifically targeting the Buffalo area. The new locations will join existing ones in Rochester, Syracuse and Watertown. Tilted Kilt is seeking franchise partners for Buffalo as well as Philadelphia, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pa. New York and Pennsylvania are two of Tilted Kilt’s strongest markets, the company said.

The sports pub’s decor is patterned after old public ale houses in early America, England, Scotland and Ireland, with dark wood, stained glass doors and wainscoting. There are pool tables, dart boards and large plasma TVs, as well as bawdy limericks displayed throughout the bar. The menu offers craft beer and standard pub fare, as well as fish and chips and shepherd’s pie.

The main feature, though, is its waitresses, who are referred to as “cast members.” They wear skimpy outfits, complete with plaid push-up bras and micro-mini kilts. The restaurant’s tagline is, “A cold beer never looked so good.”

The Arizona-based company has more than 100 locations across the United States and Canada. The local stores are being developed by New Penn Kilt, LLC, led by Chris Sotos, Steve Panko and Bob Byard. That group is also developing Titled Kilt restaurants in Pennsylvania. It has another New York location in the works in Schenectady County, which is slated to open in September.

