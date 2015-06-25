Town of Portland woman charged in crash

FREDONIA – A Town of Portland woman was arrested on drunken driving and traffic violation charges on Tuesday by state troopers assigned to the Fredonia office, in connection with a one-vehicle crash that took place on Bear Lake Road in the Town of Pomfret.

Tracy Berry, 45, who was uninjured in the incident but later showed a blood-alcohol content level of 0.13 percent, was ticketed on a driving while intoxicated charge and a number of vehicle and traffic counts.

Berry was ordered to return to Pomfret Town Court on July 2.