Letter: Letter writer offers mixed message on faith

Letter writer offers mixed message on faith

A recent letter writer asserts that the Catholic Church loves and welcomes “our LGBT brothers and sisters,” while stating, “my faith teaches marriage is between a man and a woman.” I detect a mixed message.

My faith also prohibits same-sex marriage. But my Russian-Jewish immigrant ancestors surely were running for their lives, simply because of who they were. My father did not pursue his first two careers of choice due to anti-Semitism.

Suffice to say my family was not welcome in our neighborhood. I was involved in numerous fistfights with children who presumably were acting upon what was taught at home. I put a stop to the bullying, but the emotional scars lasted for years. Life is short, I cannot retrieve whatever was lost while developing a sense of self-worth.

I would challenge the suggestion that heterosexual marriage is “the fundamental building block of human civilization.” I believe the golden rule is a better fit. Religious instruction that creates a climate that assaults basic dignity, diminishes quality of life, perhaps puts people in jeopardy and may drive someone to suicide hits too close to home for my taste.

Mark Nemerow

Depew