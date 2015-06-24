Brad Paisley’s ‘Perfect Storm’

Brad Paisley is that rarest of rare contemporary country artists – he’s revered by fellow musicians, listeners who don’t routinely endorse many of Paisley’s country-pop peers, and diehard country fans alike. A critical darling, killer guitarist, published author, and now, overseer of his own clothing line – “Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley,” in conjunction with Boot Barn – Paisley is the perfect modern country storm, an artist who routinely gets to have his cake and eat it, too.

A fully tenured road warrior, Paisley’s summer treks rarely skip the Buffalo market, where he presides over a large and devout fan base. This year’s jaunt is dubbed “The Crushin’ It World Tour,” in honor of Paisley’s current hit, “Crushin’ It,” which followed his last single, “Perfect Storm” to the very top of the country charts. The tour, which stops for a show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, finds Paisley joined by openers Justin Moore and Mickey Guyton, Tickets are $30.25 to $60.25 (livenation.com).

– Jeff Miers