Road to the NHL Draft: Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner

Position: Center

Junior team: London (OHL)

Born: Markham, Ont.

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds

2014-15 stats: 63 games, 44 goals, 82 assists, 126 points

Central Scouting rank: No. 6 (North America)

Lowdown: The list of London players who’ve had 100-point seasons includes Patrick Kane, John Tavares and Corey Perry. Obviously, Marner is in good company. It took him only 56 games to hit the 40-goal mark, quickest in franchise history.

Marner is second only to Connor McDavid in pure offense among draft-eligible players, according to some scouts. He’s dynamic with the puck, mixing speed, elusiveness and game-breaking ability. He can carry the puck or get behind defenders to create odd-man rushes. He was nearly unstoppable in the playoffs, putting up nine goals and 16 points in seven games.

The primary knock on Marner is his size (or lack of it). The diminutive forward will have to fight for ice against much bigger players at the next level. By showing traits similar to the aforementioned Kane and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau, Marner will go early in the first round.

They said it: “High-end skill set with puck handling and playmaking ability. Plays bigger than his size and is not afraid to get involved in traffic or battle for pucks. He is an excellent skater with very good quickness and agility. He possesses some of the quickest hands in this year's draft class.” – Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting.

