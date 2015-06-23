MAREK, Keaton J.

MAREK - Keaton J. June 17, 2015, age 22. The family is deeply saddened by his passing in Washington, D.C.; beloved son of James and Cynthia M. (nee Buckanovich) Marek; caring brother of Kelly Marek; cherished grandson of Joseph (Dodie, and the late Louise) Marek, Sr. and Ronald (late Mary) Buckanovich, Sr.; dear nephew of Dr. Ronald (Dr. Ann Marie Rosland) Buckanovich, Jr., Debra (Donald) Schweizer, Susan (Michael) Szucs, Katherine (Donald) Suleski, Joseph Marek, Jr., Peggy (Ladd) Beach and Pamela (Frank) Romano; adored great-nephew of Deborah Buckanovich "Teta"; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE

FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr., (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Memorial Service will be held privately by the family. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or Buffalo-Niagara Riverkeeper. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com