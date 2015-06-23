June 23, 1960: Pro football returns to the Rockpile with Bills vs. Patriots
It had been just over a decade since Buffalo was last home to a professional football team, so the Bills’ very first game — even if it was a pre-season game against the (Boston) Patriots — was one football fans were lining up to see.
Fans were also getting a first glimpse at the renovated and expanded Civic Stadium — soon to be officially renamed War Memorial Stadium, but always affectionately known as “The Rockpile.”
Share this article