The resounding, virtually unquestioned choice for Buffalo’s universally loved hot dog has for years been Sahlen’s.

But Buffalo grills ablaze on Dad’s day 55 years ago were filled with a greater variety of Buffalo-manufactured tube steak.

Frankfurters from Sahlen’s have been in the mix since the company was founded in 1867. Also popular among Western New York wiener connoisseurs was the Malecki Polka Brand hot dog, shown below in a 1964 image.

Perusing the pages of The News this week in 1960, red hot enthusiasts would have seen ads for Frey’s Roasties and the Shelly Wiener Cook-eroo, the portable outdoor grill produced by the Szelagowski Sausage Co., which was popular in Buffalo’s parks and Western New York’s beaches in the 1960s.