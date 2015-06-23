HAMM, Edward R. Jr.

HAMM - Edward R. Jr. June 22, 2015, of Farnham, NY, beloved husband of the late Fannie Hamm; loving father of Edward Jr. (Kelly), William (Becky), David (Denise), John (Lynn), Jamie( Darla), Amy (Brian) Valenti, Jennifer (Chris) Roberts, Tammy (Mathew) Rybarczyk, Michael, Steven (Lisa) and Thomas Hamm; uncle of Wayne, James and Faith Stewart; also survived by several nieces and nephews; grandfather of 30 grand and 11 great-grandchildren and one late grandson. Friends may call Wednesday from 1 PM - 9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Angola, NY. Ed was an Air Force veteran, dedicated over 40 years of service to the Evans Little Loop Football Assoc., was a life member of Farnham VFD, past Village of Farnham Trustee, Police Commissioner and Fire Police Captain. Share your condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com