STENCEL, Rita F. (Skibinski)

STENCEL - Rita F. (nee Skibinski) June 20, 2015, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Stencel; dear mother of James (Linda), Paul (Loraine) Stencel and Linda (Richard) Kraft; grandmother of Tammy (Daniel) Suhr, James (Jennifer) Stencel, Kristen (Ronny) Goldonienko, Kimberly Stencel, Stacey (Peter) Kalenik and Richard (Lindsay) Kraft; great-grandmother of Genna, Tanya, Annelise, Sophia, Sarah, Jack and the late Benjamin; predeceased by two brothers and a sister; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, June 24 at 9:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.