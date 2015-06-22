North Tonawanda woman has until August to take plea offer in Pendleton DWI wreck

LOCKPORT – Amy K. Mucha, charged with driving while intoxicated in a head-on crash Sept. 13 that seriously injured an elderly couple, has been given until Aug. 5 to consider a plea offer that might send her to prison for as long as seven years.

Mucha, 29, of Robert Drive, North Tonawanda, appeared in State Supreme Court Monday, where Niagara County Deputy District Attorney Theodore A. Brenner offered her a plea to first-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanor DWI.

Mucha’s blood alcohol content was measured at .29 percent after the Campbell Boulevard crash that injured Edward A. Hastings, 75, and his wife Carol J. Hastings, 72. Brenner said Carol Hastings and her daughter-in-law had approved the plea offer.

Sheriff’s deputies reported at the time that Mucha’s southbound vehicle crossed the center line about 11:50 p.m. and collided head-on with the Hastings’ pickup truck.