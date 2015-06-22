MONACO, Antoinetta

MONACO - Antoinetta Of North Evans, entered into rest June 22, 2015. Beloved wife of Aldo Monaco; devoted mother of Alfonso (Susan) Monaco and the late Lena Monaco; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Jenifer) Podoba, Vincent (Paula) Monaco, Lori (Jeff) Groundwater, Christopher Monaco and Mark (Cheryl) Monaco; loving daughter of the late Vincent and Bambina Monaco; dear sister of Clara (late Frank) Masella, Adolgisa (Salvatore) Monaco and the late Bill Monaco; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Road and South Park, Lackawanna on Thursday morning at 10:30 o'clock. (Pleae assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com