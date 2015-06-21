Where we live: Lackawanna

Lackawanna

Added police patrols in Ridgewood Village has resulted in a blitz of traffic summonses after residents complained of drivers ignoring the westbound right-turn only lane on Ridge Road at Abbott Road.

“It’s like shooting fish in a barrel,” said Third Ward Councilman Joseph L. Jerge. “They got 75 tickets for not obeying the ‘right turn only lane,” but another 60 for infractions on top of that.”

In addition, the residents of Ridgewood Village are hopeful that a greater police presence will prevent further damage to playground equipment and any other illegal activity on and around the playground, said Jerge.

The police detail – present mornings and afternoons – helped make the troublesome corner safer for both drivers and pedestrians, said James Kuna, director of public safety.

This week:

• The About Face Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Veteran’s Stadium, 2960 South Park Ave., and will feature craft vendors, music, Saturday fireworks, a health fair and food trucks/vendors. “About Face” is the marketing campaign implemented by director of development Fred K. Heinle to increase the city’s image and spur economic growth. The first annual festival will focus on a “family friendly” environment.