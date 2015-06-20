GERACCI, Patrick J., Jr.

GERACCI - Patrick J., Jr. Of Lewiston, entered into rest June 19, 2015. Beloved husband of Sandra M. (nee Vitale) Geracci; devoted father of Crystal (Joe) Desgrosiellier and Patrick J. Geracci III; cherished grandfather of Giavana, Joseph, Adriana, Mark, Patrick, Bella and Savino; loving son of the late Patrick and Loretta (nee Willard) Geracci; dear brother of Pamela (Wayne) Thul and the late Charles Morgero; also survived by relatives and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, corner of Parkside & Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Geracci served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Lewiston #1 Fire Company. Online condolences at

