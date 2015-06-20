MARSILLO, Mary C.

MARSILLO - Mary C. Entered into rest June 20, 2015, beloved wife of the late Biondo Marsillo; devoted mother of Delphine (Russell) DiPasquale and Patrick N. (Helen) Marsillo; cherished grandmother of Jessica Marie (Michael Altmann) Marsillo and Patrick Marsillo; adored great-grandmother of Marley; loving daughter of the late Nicola and Maria Marsillo; dear sister of Yolanda (late Dewey) Marracino and the late Joseph (late Jean) Marsillo, late Mario (Lillian) Marsillo and late Ralph (late Shirley) Marsillo; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 2-8 PM where prayers will be held on Tuesday morning at 8:15 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com