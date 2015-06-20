BRASSEUR, Margaret J. (Taboni)

BRASSEUR - Margaret J. (nee Taboni)

Of Kenmore, June 18, 2015. Beloved wife of Joseph L. Brasseur; dear mother of Denise (Keith) Huard, Mary (Steven) Meyer; loving grandmother of Keith Jr., Ryan Huard, Stephanie (Dan) Bobbett and Jennifer Meyer; sister of Ann Ashford, Mary (Ray) Paveljack, Carrie (Joseph) Giamba and Lucille (Edward) Minich; predeceased by three brothers and three sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Sunday 2-5 PM where a funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visit us online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com