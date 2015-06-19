Repaired NT bridge will be rededicated Monday

NORTH TONAWANDA – The bridge connecting Tonawanda Island to the mainland will be rededicated Monday after a $2.4 million rehabilitation project, the city announced Friday.

The Frederick B. Durkee Memorial Bridge spans the Little Niagara River from River Road to the island, and is the only city-owned bridge. Funding for the repairs was shared by the city, state and federal governments.

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas; State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, the former mayor; Rep. Brian Higgins and Assemblymen John D. Ceretto and Robin L. Schimminger will be among the officials attending the rededication ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday at the Tonawanda Island end of the bridge.