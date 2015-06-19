Bills get 'Toronto' treatment as Kissing Suzy Kolber turns NFL logos Canadian

DrawPlayDave over at Kissing Suzy Kolber and uproxx.com had some fun with NFL team logos, reimagining them as Canadian.

The Bills were given the predictable "Toronto" treatment, but there were plenty of creative takes from DrawPlayDave.

Three were particularly harsh jabs at the Canadian tongue:

The Jets' "Sorry"

The Bengals "Aboot"

The 49ers "Eh"

Six had hockey references:

The Browns' hockey mask (the only one that was not a stretch)

Plus the Chargers, Raiders, Buccaneers, Falcons and Seahawks

Two were food references:

The Titans' Tim Hortons

The Packers' poutine

The other AFC East takes were pretty good:

The Dolphins' lacrosse stick

The Patriots' bearded and bundled, well, patriot

Link: All the logos