How do you help the Bills' offense? Rest the defense

One day after some atrocious quarterback performances in minicamp 11-on-11 drills, Bills coach Rex Ryan decided his offense needed a little help.

So on Thursday, during the team's final workout of the offseason, he kept his starting defensive line (as well as most of the rest of the No. 1 unit) off the field in the full team sessions.

As a result, the passing games looked significantly better -- that is, at least for EJ Manuel, who showed the most consistent sharpness with his throws while working with the starting offense. Matt Cassel, who also worked with the starting offense, still had some issues, and Tyrod Taylor and Matt Simms didn't exactly light things up while working as backups.