PHILLIPS, Ronald E.

PHILLIPS - Ronald E. April 11, 2015, of Depew, NY, beloved husband of 56 years to Phyllis M. (Szymanski) Phillips; dearest father of Lisa (Jim) Kaempf, Jeffrey Phillips; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Jake and Jamie; brother of Barbara (Al) Jasinski; brother-in-law of Tom (Geri) Kurzel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial May 23 at 9:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd. at Genesee, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Mr. Phillips was

a US Army veteran. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.