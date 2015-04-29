Paula's Donuts bound for Southtowns location

Local doughnut juggernaut Paula's Donuts is heading to the Southtowns, opening its third location in West Seneca's Southgate Plaza.

Owner Paula Huber said she just signed a lease on a 4,800 square foot location to hold her expanding 18-year-old business.

The new store will be on the Union Road side of Southgate Plaza, in front of Market in the Square, she said. "It's a warehouse right now, but they're going to build it out for us," said Huber. "We want to have it open by mid-September."

Paula's Clarence location will remain its corporate headquarters. A recent Clarence addition will give the company enough room to open a training academy for doughnut bakers. The company has about 120 employees already at its Sheridan Drive and Clarence locations, with about 30 full-timers.

What it doesn't have is a drive-through.

"When I was at Kenmore for years, that was my dream -- a drive-through. But once [customers] get in there, it's family -- we pick on everybody. I just love the atmosphere here. I think it's meant to be for us not to have a drive-through. Can you imagine waiting behind someone who's picking a dozen doughnuts?"

Send your restaurant news to agalarneau@buffnews.com