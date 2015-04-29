MARCHETTI, Frank V.

MARCHETTI - Frank V. "Frankie V. What a Guy." Age 63, of Buffalo, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2015, son of the late Dominic and Dorothy Marchetti; beloved husband of Laura Marchetti; dearest father of Dionne (Paul) Nikitas and Jessica (Robert) Laudisio; loving Grampa of Zachery and Madeline Nikitas; brother of Joe Marchetti, Francine Crimi and the late Dominic Marchetti; also survived by three adoring dogs that loved their Grampa so much, Cooper, Ellie and Fenway. A time of gathering will be held on Sunday from 1-4 PM at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst, NY 14226. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9:30 at St. Christopher Church, Tonawanda, NY (Please assemble at church).