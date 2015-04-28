BARRY, William T. Jr.

BARRY - William T. Jr. April 27, 2015, beloved husband of Deborah Barry; loving father of Ryan (Christina), Thomas (Carrie) and Lindsay Barry; grandfather of Justice, Gavin and Mason; dearest brother of Colleen (Mike), Patricia (Mark) and Kathleen (David); also survived by loving nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved dog "Buddy''; friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob. Friends may call Saturday 10 AM to 12 Noon at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society. In honor of Bill, casual dress is encouraged. Online condolences shared at TheDietrichFuneralHome.com