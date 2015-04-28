10. Mike Stratton, LB, 1962. No. 100 overall. Even though Hall-of-Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti went two picks later, this was a great pick for the Bills. The rangy Stratton started for 11 seasons, made six all-star teams and was three-time first-team all-AFL.
Photo courtesy of Buffalo State Archives Courier-Express Collection
9. Darryl Talley, LB, 1983. No. 39 overall. The heart and soul of the Super Bowl defenses. And there werenu2019t many good linebackers in the u201983 draft.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News file photo
8. Fred Smerlas, DT, 1979. No. 32 overall. He went to five Pro Bowls and dominated at nose tackle. Only one of the next 17 players picked after him did anything in the NFL.
Buffalo News file photo
7. Joe DeLamielleure, G, 1973. No. 26 overall. Hard to argue with a Hall-of-Famer at the end of the first round.
Buffalo News file photo
6. Tom Sestak, 1962. No. 132 overall. Yes, he was a 17th-round pick, but 132 overall is equivalent to going at the end of the fourth round today. Give Bills scout Harvey Johnson credit. Sestak went 220th in the NFL Draft. Heu2019s on the all-time AFL team and would be a Hall-of-Famer if he played a couple more years.
Photo courtesy of Buffalo State Archives Courier-Express Collection
5. O.J. Simpson. 1969. No. 1 overall. Your grandmother could have picked O.J. Your grandmother could not have picked Andre Reed.
Robert L. Smith/Buffalo News file photo
4. Bruce Smith. 1985. No. 1 overall. The reason heu2019s not No. 1 on this list is he was widely viewed as the best player overall and he filled a huge team need. You should get it right when you have No. 1 overall. Smith checks out his new uniform with coach Kay Stephenson and Smith's mother, Annie Lee, during a press conference on March 1, 1985.
Robert L. Smith/Buffalo News file photo
3. Andre Reed. 1985. No. 86 overall. The Bills badly needed receiver help and made an all-time projection on the kid from Kutztown State. Twelve WRs were drafted ahead of him, including Chris Burkett (No. 42), by the Bills. Reed is pictured on Dec. 1 of his rookie season.
Getty Images
2. Thurman Thomas. 1988. No. 40 overall. The Bills took a chance on his repaired knee and hit a home run. There were seven running backs taken before Thomas, shown on Nov. 22 of his rookie year.
Mike Groll/Buffalo News file photo
1. Jim Kelly. 1983. No. 13 overall. His arrival lifted franchise to its Golden Era.
