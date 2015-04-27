Robert Sarazin Blake spins folk-punk tales

Over the last year or so, Allen Street Hardware’s back room has become one of the go-to spots for dancing as nearly every weekend night the intimate space is filled with eclectic DJ showcases. But for those with a couple of left feet, it’s always nice to see the fantastic room used for some live, laid back music.

Wednesday night is one of those nights as Washington-born folk musician Robert Sarazin Blake will make his near-annual visit to the city, this time settling down in Allentown.

The DIY folk-punk musician, whose stage banter has been known to draw audiences, should interest fans of Billy Bragg, John Prine and even Buffalo’s Ani DiFranco. Blake has been recording and releasing music under his own label, SameRoomRecords, since the early 2000s.

Supporting Blake will be Hardware regulars, Pine Fever, who have a monthly residency in the bar’s front room.

The first of Blake’s two sets will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Allen Street Hardware (245 Allen St.). Cover is $7.

Mac McGuire is the editor of buffaBLOG