10. Erik Flowers, DE, 2000. No. 26 overall. A bust from Day One and a reach pick, he started six games in his career and was out of Buffalo after two seasons. Darren Howard, taken just after him, had a 67-sack career. Flowers is pictured at his first day of camp on July 24, 2000.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
9. Perry Tuttle, WR, 1982. No. 19 overall. Had speed but little else. Lasted just 2-1/2 years in the NFL.
ProFootballHOF.com
8. Tom Ruud, LB, 1975. No. 19 overall. A quality Bills team desperately needed LB help, but it was a terrible draft for LBs. He lasted just three years in Buffalo.
NFL.com
7. Tom Cousineau, LB, 1979. No. 1 overall, but never played a down for Buffalo as he was traded to Cleveland for a first-round draft pick which would yield Jim Kelly. The fact that he went to the CFL instead of Buffalo wasnu2019t the fault of the talent evaluators. But Cousineau wasnu2019t that good once he got to the NFL in 1982. He started for four of his six seasons.
Buffalo Bills file photo
6. J.P. Losman, QB, 2004. No. 22 overall. The Bills traded up to get him. He had plenty of doubters entering the draft. He went 10-23 as a starter. Pictured at April 30, 2004 press conference.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
5. Tony Hunter, TE, 1983. No. 12 overall. Played only two seasons with the Bills and was out of the league after 3-1/2 years. Hunter, who was selected two picks ahead of Jim Kelly in the famed 1983 draft, is pictured with the Los Angeles Rams in a game in Anaheim during his final NFL season (1986) as Detroit's Duane Galloway bears down.
Getty Images
4. Aaron Maybin, LB, 2009. No. 11 overall. Undersized, one-year wonder did nothing in two seasons in Buffalo. Pictured with fellow first-rounder Eric Wood (right) and Russ Brandon (center) during a draft weekend press conference on April 26, 2009.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
3. Phil Dokes, DE, 1977. No. 12 overall. A bust from Day One, he was out of the league after only two seasons. Miami took quality edge rusher A.J. Duhe 13th overall.
Buffalo News file photo
2. Mike Williams, OT, 2002. No. 4 overall. The 370-pounder from Texas didnu2019t love the game enough to be great. Started 3-1/2 seasons for the Bills and was out of the league after 4-1/2 seasons. Pictured with Bills President and GM Tom Donahoe as he met the Buffalo media on March 25, 2002.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
1. Walt Patulski, DE, 1972. No. 1 overall. Pro football was an anticlimax for the Notre Damer. He did little in four seasons and was out of the league after five.
