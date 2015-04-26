LaPIANA, Anna (Verbocy)

LaPIANA - Anna (nee Verbocy)

April 26, 2015, age 96, beloved wife of the late Matthew G. LaPiana; dear mother of Shirley (Anthony) Galioto, Mary Lou (Jeff) Wadsworth, Debra (Richard) Ippolito and the late William (Mary Jane) and Linda (Dennis) Mock; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 36 great and three great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Ollie Brick, Viola Borzillieri and numerous deceased brothers and sisters; also

survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Tuesday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at

All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Ave., Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Elmlawn Cemetery. Anna was co-owner and founder of Black Rock Roofing with

her late husband, Matthew. Donations to are preferred.

