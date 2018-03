Watch List for April 26

Sunday

Auto Racing

• IndyCar Honda Grand Prix of Alabama, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

College Baseball

• Alabama at Mississippi, 1 p.m., ESPN.

College Lacrosse

• Rice at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m., Ch. 49.

College Softball

• North Carolina St. at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU.

Golf

• PGA Tour, Zurich Classic, 1 p.m., Golf; 3 p.m., Ch. 4.

• Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, 3 p.m., Golf.

• LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Classic, 6 p.m., Golf.

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Playoffs

• Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m., Ch. 7.

• L.A. Clippers at San Antonio,

3:30 p.m., Ch. 7.

• Toronto at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT.

• Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m., TNT.

NHL Playoffs

• St. Louis at Minnesota, 3 p.m.,

Ch. 2, Ch. 5.

• Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Soccer

• English Premier: Arsenal FC vs. Chelsea FC, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN.

• MLS: Los Angeles at NY Red Bulls, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Women’s College Lacrosse

• ACC Tournament Final, Syracuse vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m., YES.

Monday

College Softball

• N.C. State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPNU.

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN.

• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7 p.m., SNY.

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., YES.

NHL Playoffs

• TBA, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

NBA Playoffs

• Atlanta at Brooklyn, TBA, TBA.

• Milwaukee at Chicago, TBA, TBA (if necessary).

• Memphis at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT.

Tuesday

College Baseball

• Oklahoma at Wichita State, 8 p.m., ESPNU.

NBA Playoffs

• TBA, 8 p.m., TNT.

• TBA, 10:30 p.m., TNT.

NHL Playoffs

• TBA, 7 p.m., Ch. 5.

• TBA, 8 p.m., USA.

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7 p.m., SNY.

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., YES.

Soccer

• English Premier League: Hull City vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m., NBCSN.

Wednesday

MLB

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., YES.

• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7 p.m., SNY.

• Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Playoffs

• TBA, 7 p.m., TNT.

• TBA, 9:30 p.m., TNT.

NHL Playoffs

• TBA, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

• TBA, 8 p.m., USA.

Soccer

• English Premier League: Leicester City vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

• MLS: Colorado at NY Red Bulls,

7:30 p.m., MSG.

Thursday

Boxing

• Cecil McCalla vs. Ishe Smith, 9 p.m., ESPN2.

College Baseball

• LSU at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.

MLB

• Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., SNY.

NBA Playoffs

• TBA, 7 p.m., TNT.

• TBA, 9:30 p.m., TNT.

NHL Playoffs

• TBA, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Friday

College Baseball

• LSU at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., ESPNU.

College Softball

• Norfolk St. at Hampton, 3 p.m., ESPNU.

Horse Racing

• Kentucky Oaks, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

MLB

• Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., SNY.

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., YES.

NBA Playoffs

• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN.

• TBA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN.

NHL Playoffs

• TBA, 7 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Saturday

Arena Football

• San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2.

Auto Racing

• Sprint Cup Geico 500 Qualifying,

1 p.m., Ch. 29.

• Xfinity Winn Dixie 300, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 29.

College Baseball

• Florida at Georgia, noon, ESPNU.

• Arkansas at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2.

• LSU at Miss. St., 4 p.m., ESPN2.

College Lacrosse

• America East Final TBA, 10 a.m., ESPNU.

• CAA Tournament Final TBA, 1 p.m., Ch. 49.

College Rugby

• Varsity Cup Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN.

College Softball

• Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 3 p.m., ESPNU.

• Arizona at UCLA, 5 p.m., ESPNU.

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPNU.

• Alabama at Arkansas, 9 p.m., ESPNU.

Golf

• PGA EGC-Cadillac Match Play Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 2.

Horse Racing

• Kentucky Derby Prep, noon, NBCSN.

• 141st Kentucky Derby, 4 p.m., Ch. 2.

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:30 p.m., YES.

NHL Playoffs

• TBA, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 2.

• TBA, 7 p.m., Ch. 5.

• TBA, 8 p.m., NBCSN.

• TBA, 10 p.m., Ch. 5.

Soccer

• MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England, 7:30 p.m., MSG.

RADIO SUNDAY

Baseball

• Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1 p.m., 1520.

Lacrosse

• Buffalo at New England, 6 p.m., 550.