JOHNSON, Helen L.

JOHNSON - Helen L. April 21, 2015, of Hamburg, NY, beloved daughter of the late Julia G. Johnson; loving twin sister of Harold S. Johnson; sister of the late Elizabeth W. "Betty" Johnson and the late George R. Johnson. Funeral services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St., Hamburg, on Saturday, May 2 at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helen L. Johnson Legacy Scholarship Fund at Fredonia College Foundation, 272 Central Ave., Fredonia, NY 14063, or to the Sunday School Christian Education Program at the Hamburg United Methodist Church. Arrangements by LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Hamburg Chapel. See obituary.