TRIANTAFILLOU, Irene (Pappas)

TRIANTAFILLOU - Irene (nee Pappas) Born February 17, 1921, beloved wife of the late Nicholas G. Triantafillou; dearest mother of Helene (Tommy) Annas, Navene (Jerome) Maragliano, Chrysanne (Aref) Zghoul, George (Susan) Triantafillou; cherished grandmother of Leah (David Lobenstein) Maragliano, Kathryn (David) Dunlap, Theodore and Nicholas Annas, Eman Zghoul (Aaron) Noble, Alia, Sara, Sammy and Serena Zghoul, Shayla and Niko Triantafillou and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Georgia Levendos, the late Charles Pappas and Susan Donaldson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4:30-7:30 PM at LESTER WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Friends invited to attend Funeral Services in Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation (Delaware Ave, and Utica) Saturday morning at 10. A Trisagion Service will be held on Friday at 5 PM. Memorials may be made to the church.