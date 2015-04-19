Falls corset company to be featured in Lewiston meeting

LEWISTON – The Spirella Corset Company revolutionized the industry with both technology and personal service, an approach that made the company once located on Lewiston Road in Niagara Falls “The Queen of Corsets.”

Douglas W. DeCroix, executive editor of the Western New York Heritage Press, will look at the company and its founder in a presentation entitled “No Bones About It: William Wallace Kincaid and the Spirella Corset Company” at the monthly meeting of the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St.

Kincaid was a resident of Youngstown and was the first president of the Old Fort Niagara Association.

The program will offer a brief overview of women’s early foundation garments and chart Spirella’s growth and demise. In addition to his survey of the business, DeCroix also will spotlight some of the progressive accomplishments of Kincaid, the company’s primary founder.

The free event is open to all and refreshments will be served.