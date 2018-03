MULQUEEN, Theresa M. (Whalen)

MULQUEEN - Theresa M. (nee Whalen) March 27, 2015, survived by former husband Michael; daughters Michelle and Maureen; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and six siblings; predeceased by her brother and parents John and Elsie (nee Tutuska) Whalen. Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery.