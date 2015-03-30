Peace on Earth Month begins Wednesday

Peace on Earth Month kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum with a program of poetry and music.

Poetry will be offered by Chuck Culhane, Verneice Turner, Bob Murphy, Gene Grabiner, Robb Nesbitt and Quadir Lateef, with a special appearance by Pulitzer Prize winner Carl Dennis.

Music will be provided by Nan Hoffman and Joe Tumino, with community drumming led by Carolyn Zimmerman.

Cost is free, with donations welcome. For more information, call 228-2076.