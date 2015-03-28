Three escape fire that destroys Sardinia home

Three people made it safely out of a burning house in Sardinia early Saturday, but the home, its contents and two cars were destroyed.

The fire, which appeared to begin in the front of the home at 11300 Mehm Road, was reported just before 1 a.m. and spread quickly before the Chaffee-Sardinia Volunteer Fire Company could arrive at the remote location.

Eleven other fire companies joined them throughout the early morning, trucking in water down a narrow road.

Ron Kenyon, assistant chief of the Chaffee-Sardinia company, said the Red Cross will help the family recover. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the blaze.