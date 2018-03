JOHNSON, Ethel L. (Kreuger)

JOHNSON - Ethel L. (nee Kreuger) Of Elma, NY. March 24, 2015. Loving wife of the late Norman; dearest mother of Richard (Judith), Carl and Charles (Joanne); beloved grandmother of 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; dear sister of Ruth (late Ed) Nelson. Funeral services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at

www.howefuneralhome.com