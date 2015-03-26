UB's Moss named Henson All-American, POY finalist

UB junior forward and Mid-American Conference player of the year Justin Moss has been named to the 31-member Lou Henson All-America Team comprised of finalists for the Lou Henson Award as mid-major player of the year.

Can Moss prevail when the winner is announced at the April 3 Collegeinsider.com Awards? There’s a lot of competition, including the nation’s No. 1 and 3 scorers, Tyler Harvey of Eastern Washington (23.1 ppg) and BYU”s Tyler Haws ( 22.5).

What Moss has going for him is his all-around game. He’s 54th in scoring at 17.5 ppg and 33rd in rebounding at 9.2. And those numbers suffered as he battled through an ankle injury in the Mid-American Conference Tournament and UB’s NCAA Midwest Regional loss to West Virginia.

The other Henson All-Americans and POY finalists:

Lawrence Alexander , North Dakota State; D.J. Balentine, Evansville; John Brown, High Point; Julius Brown, Toledo; Jalen Cannon, St. Francis Brooklyn; Karl Cochran, Wofford; AJ English, Iona; Kahlil Felder, Oakland; Chris Fowler, Central Michigan; Ty Greene, USC Upstate.

Corey Hawkins, UC Davis; R.J. Hunter, Georgia State; John Jordan, Texas A&M; Corpus Christi; David Laury, Iona; Shawn Long, UL-Lafayette; Mikh McKinney, Sacramento State; Mike Myers, UMES; Saah Nimley, Charleston Southern; Wesley Saunders, Harvard.

Justin Sears, Yale; Keifer Sykes, Green Bay; Marcus Thornton, William & Mary; Corey Walden, Eastern Kentucky; Brad Waldow, Saint Mary's; Thomas Walkup, Stephen F. Austin; Jameel Warney, Stony Brook; Jalan West, Northwestern State; Alan Williams, UC Santa Barbara.